Top diplomats of S. Korea, El Salvador hold talks over bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and El Salvador held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
The meeting between Foreign Minister Park Jin and his El Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, came as the two nations seek to deepen cooperation on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
In his opening remarks, Park stressed the importance of joint efforts to enhance "sustained, mutually beneficial and future-oriented" cooperation between the two countries, casting El Salvador as a key partner in trade, development cooperation, infrastructure and other areas.
Tinoco's visit marks the first trip by an El Salvadoran foreign minister to Seoul since 2011.
