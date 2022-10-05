(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, El Salvador hold talks over bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and El Salvador held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
The meeting between Foreign Minister Park Jin and his El Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, came as the two nations seek to deepen cooperation on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
Park stressed the importance of joint efforts to enhance "sustained, mutually beneficial and future-oriented" cooperation between the two countries, casting El Salvador as a key partner in trade, development cooperation, infrastructure and other areas.
Noting high-level El Salvadoran officials' visits to Seoul earlier this year, Park said the two countries have forged an opportunity to strengthen their partnership for "future, win-win" cooperation, according to the ministry.
The two sides also agreed to work together to achieve "inclusive, sustainable" economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era.
Touching on South Korea's official development assistance to El Salvador, Hill expressed hope Seoul would continue to offer support in the infrastructure sector in line with her country's needs, the ministry said.
Park expressed his gratitude for El Salvador's support for North Korea's denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula. Hill condemned the North's recent ballistic missile launch and reaffirmed her country's support for Seoul's peace endeavors.
Park also used the meeting to ask for El Salvador's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan.
Hill's visit marks the first trip by an El Salvadoran foreign minister to Seoul since 2011.
