N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

06:22 October 06, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, after a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was redeployed to the East Sea the previous day in a show of force against its provocations.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch that came just two days after the North's intermediate-range ballistic missile launch over Japan. It did not provide additional details.

The USS Ronald Reagan returned to waters east of South Korea after it departed last week following an exercise with the South Korean Navy and then trilateral anti-submarine warfare drills involving Japan.

The carrier is expected to engage in another trilateral exercise with Japan at the international waters of the East Sea later in the day.

This photo, taken on Oct. 4, 2022, shows a news report on a North Korean missile launch being aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

