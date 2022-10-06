Go to Contents
S. Korea, U.S. condemn N.K. missile launch in joint statement with several UNSC members

09:48 October 06, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, Japan and some Western member countries of the United Nations issued a joint statement Wednesday condemning North Korea for its ballistic missile provocation.

The move came after the council failed to reach an agreement on additional sanctions or adopt an official statement against the North in a meeting over the North's intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launch earlier this week.

The other signatories were two other permanent members of the council -- Britain and France -- and Albania, Brazil, India, Ireland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as Japan.

"(We) strongly condemn the DPRK's long-range ballistic missile launch which overflew Japan on Oct. 4 and its seven other ballistic missile launches conducted since Sept. 25," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said in a readout of the statement. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

"These launches violate multiple Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to not only the region, but to the entire international community," the statement added.

The group also called on all U.N. members, especially the UNSC members, to urge North Korea to abandon its "unlawful weapons programs" in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, and engage in diplomacy toward denuclearization.

People watch a TV report at Seoul Station on Oct. 4, 2022, on North Korea's firing of an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) into the Pacific Ocean past Japan earlier in the day. (Yonhap)

