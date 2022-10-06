Seoul Fashion Week to showcase 33 Korean houses at DDP next week
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Fashion Week, South Korea's biggest biannual fashion show, will kick off its five-day run next week to showcase 33 Korean fashion houses that range from established to up-and-coming, officials said Thursday.
The fashion show for the 2023 spring-summer season will be held from Tuesday to Saturday at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul as a fully in-person event, officials at the Seoul city government said.
It marks the first Seoul Fashion Week to be held entirely in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which had turned the show wholly or partially online.
This year's event will feature runway shows featuring 33 Korean fashion houses that include established names like Park Choon-moo and Lie Sang-bong, as well as emerging young designers.
Big name fashion models, such as Han Hye-jin and Cha Seung-won, are scheduled to walk the runway, while Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and actor and Seoul Fashion Week ambassador Kwon Sang-woo will be sitting among the spectators.
The event will also include shows involving clothes made with eco-friendly or recycled fabric, as well as a trade show that connects Korean fashion houses with local and overseas buyers, according to the city government.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)