K League's top contenders to clash one final time on weekend

By breaking Ulsan's heart for so many years, Jeonbuk also appear to have gotten into Ulsan players' heads. Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo, a second-year boss who has only been a part of one of the three late-season collapses, has been speaking about his players' need to overcome fears. This has seemed like an admission that Ulsan players are indeed afraid of Jeonbuk's patented late charge or that they are well aware of their own issues this time of year.