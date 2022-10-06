Korean Air, Airbus Helicopters signs MOA for unmanned helicopter development
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Airbus Helicopters to develop unmanned reconnaissance helicopters for the South Korean military.
Under the technology partnership, Korean Air will develop an unmanned carrier-based helicopter and an unmanned helicopter for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes over South Korean islands near the western sea border with North Korea, the company said in a statement.
Airbus Helicopters has developed the uncrewed aerial system (UAS) VSR700, which has autonomous take-off and landing (ATOL) capabilities.
Korean Air aims to make presence in the world's unmanned helicopter market based on the partnership with the European aircraft manufacturer.
The national flag carrier has supplied aircraft parts to Airbus since 1987.
