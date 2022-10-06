Court recognizes effectiveness of PPP's emergency committee leadership
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Thursday recognized the effectiveness of an emergency leadership committee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), putting a brake on the party's ousted chair, Lee Jun-seok.
The Seoul Southern District Court dismissed three separate injunctions filed by Lee against the PPP's new emergency leadership committee led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk and six of its members.
The court ruled there is no substantial or procedural error in naming the new emergency leadership committee.
The PPP formed the new committee after the same court ruled in favor of Lee in August in an earlier injunction suit filed against the previous emergency committee led by Rep. Joo Ho-young
Lee's party membership was suspended over allegations of sexual bribery and an attempted cover-up. The PPP has since launched an emergency leadership committee that automatically removed him from office.
Separately, the PPP was set to hold an ethics committee meeting later in the day to decide on an additional penalty for Lee over his harsh criticism of President Yoon Suk-yeol and the party.
