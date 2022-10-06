Jeonbuk midfielder Barrow voted K League's best player for Sept.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Mo Barrow was voted South Korean football's top player for September on Thursday.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced that Barrow beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month award for September.
The Gambian midfielder scored six goals and recorded one assist in six matches last month, helping Jeonbuk close the gap on the K League 1 leaders, Ulsan Hyundai FC. Entering their final showdown of the season on Saturday, Jeonbuk sit five points behind Ulsan, at 69-64, in their pursuit of a record sixth consecutive championship.
Barrow has earned the top monthly prize for the first time. He is the second Jeonbuk player to be honored this season, joining Brazilian forward Gustavo from July.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of "FIFA Online 4" (15 percent) by Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, the league's official video game partner. Barrow led the way in all three categories.
Foreign players have dominated this award this year. Former Incheon United striker Stefan Mugosa won the awards for March and April, followed by Cesinha of Daegu FC for May.
Suwon FC's Korean midfielder Lee Seung-woo won it for June, and the award went to Gustavo for July and Hernandes of Incheon United for August.
