Yoon gives credentials to 6 ambassadors
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol gave credentials to six new ambassadors, including the top envoys to Germany, Vietnam and Canada, on Thursday.
The other three who received credentials were the ambassadors to New Zealand, Austria and Laos.
Kim Hong-kyun, a former chief nuclear envoy and deputy foreign minister, will serve as ambassador to Germany, while Oh Young-ju, former deputy chief of mission to the United Nations, will serve in Vietnam.
Lim Woong-soon, former deputy consul general to New York, has been appointed ambassador to Canada; Kim Chang-sik, former ambassador to Angola, ambassador to New Zealand; Ham Sang-wook, former deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, ambassador to Austria; and Jung Yung-soo, a former foreign ministry official for consular affairs for overseas Koreans, ambassador to Laos.
