Ex-KBO stars, World Series MVP to represent MLB in S. Korea exhibition games
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- A pair of former South Korean league stars and an ex-World Series MVP will represent Major League Baseball (MLB) in exhibition games here next month, the event's organizers said Thursday.
Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres and Darin Ruf of the New York Mets, former Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) players now in the big leagues, were among the first six names announced for the MLB squad playing in "MLB World Tour Korea Series" in November.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, the 2015 World Series MVP, has also committed to the event.
Those big leaguers will face KBO players for two games at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan on Nov. 11 and 12, and then for two more games at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 14 and 15.
Kim was an All-Star shortstop for the Kiwoom Heroes during his seven years in the KBO, before signing with the Padres prior to the 2021 season. Kim averaged nearly 22 home runs, 95 RBIs and 22 steals in six full seasons in the KBO.
In his sophomore campaign with the Padres this year, Kim emerged as a premium defender at shortstop while also making strides at the plate. He will be making his first MLB postseason appearance starting this week.
Ruf played for the Samsung Lions in the KBO from 2017 to 2019, leading the league with 124 RBIs in his first season here. He had 86 homers and 350 RBIs in his South Korean stint, and no KBO player drove in more runs in that three-year span.
Ruf, who had played for the Philadelphia Phillies before his KBO stop, signed with the San Francisco Giants before the 2020 season. He was traded to the Mets in August this year.
Perez is one of the greatest catchers of this generation, a two-way backstop who combines power at the plate with strong defense behind it -- as attested by his five Gold Gloves and four Silver Slugger Awards.
Perez was named the 2015 World Series MVP after batting .364/.391/.455 in a five-game victory over the Mets.
A couple of mashers and a hot-shot rookie will also play in South Korea.
Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles tied for fifth in the American League this year with a career-high 33 home runs. Patrick Wisdom of the Chicago Cubs had 25 home runs this year, following up on a surprising 2021 season when he smacked 28 dingers in just 106 games.
Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians batted .298 to finish ninth in the AL batting race, and was named the Rookie of the Month for April and September. He had a memorable start to his big league career, reaching base 15 times in his first four games -- more than any player in his first four games since 1901.
The rest of the 28-man MLB roster and the KBO All-Star squad will be announced later.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)