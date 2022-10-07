Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:02 October 07, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon administration turns clock back on gender equity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan agree N. Korea must pay price for provocations (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea flies 12 fighters, bombers; S. Korea responds with 30 fighters (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea sends 12 warplanes across Special Reconnaissance Line (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea flies 12 military planes north of Military Demarcation Line in protest (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea sends 12 planes; S. Korean military responds with 30 fighters (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korean air force flies 12 planes; S. Korea responds with 30 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No exit on Korea Peninsula amid vicious cycle of missile launches, retaliatory military drills (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea follows missile launches with formation flying of warplanes in 'dangerous protest' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Interest rate on KEPCO bonds hits 5 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Politicization of energy' emerges as new challenge in world economy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North fires two more missiles as world tries to react (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Minister confirms Gender Ministry merger plan (Korea Herald)
-- Tensions mount in East Asia due to NK's belligerence (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK