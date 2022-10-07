Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon administration turns clock back on gender equity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, Japan agree N. Korea must pay price for provocations (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea flies 12 fighters, bombers; S. Korea responds with 30 fighters (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea sends 12 warplanes across Special Reconnaissance Line (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea flies 12 military planes north of Military Demarcation Line in protest (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea sends 12 planes; S. Korean military responds with 30 fighters (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korean air force flies 12 planes; S. Korea responds with 30 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- No exit on Korea Peninsula amid vicious cycle of missile launches, retaliatory military drills (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea follows missile launches with formation flying of warplanes in 'dangerous protest' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Interest rate on KEPCO bonds hits 5 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Politicization of energy' emerges as new challenge in world economy (Korea Economic Daily)

