(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 7)

President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a telephone conversation on Thursday to discuss pending issues between the two countries. The presidential office said that the leaders first discussed a joint response to North Korea's recent firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which flew over the Japanese archipelago into the Pacific, and then discussed other issues too. Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden and Kishida spoke by phone. Given the diplomatic deadlock under the Moon Jae-in administration, Yoon's dialogue with Kishida just two weeks after their brief meeting last month in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly is a positive sign for a gradual improvement in relations.