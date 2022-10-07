Finance minister to leave for U.S. to attend G-20, IMF meetings
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will leave for the United States next week to attend a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of finance chiefs and central bankers, along with other events, his office said Friday.
Choo plans to start his six-day trip by delivering a presentation on the South Korean economy to foreign investors in New York on Tuesday (U.S. time) and briefing them on the government's new economic policies, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
He will then travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action on Wednesday, where Choo will discuss green economic policies with financial officials from 78 countries and global organizations.
Choo also plans to attend a two-day G-20 meeting of finance chiefs that will kick off on Wednesday and discuss pending issues with major economies, including the disruptions in supply chains and concerns over an economic slump.
On Friday, Choo will take part in the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) conference to discuss the current global economic situation and the role of the IMF. The committee has 24 members, with South Korea serving its two-year term since November 2020.
On the sidelines of his visit, Choo plans to meet representatives from Moody's, Fitch, and S&P -- the world's three major credit appraisers -- to exchange opinions on the direction of South Korea's economic policies.
The minister will also hold separate meetings with World Bank President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during his trip, the finance ministry said.
