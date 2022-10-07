S. Korean shipbuilders win over 60 pct of new global orders in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilders bagged nearly 60 percent of new global ship orders in September to take the top spot in the world, industry data showed Friday.
Local shipyards, led by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., clinched 1.32 million compensated gross tons (CGTs) in new orders for 22 vessels last month, or 61 percent of the global total of 2.17 million CGTs, according to data from global market researcher Clarkson Research Service.
Chinese shipbuilders won orders for 26 ships reaching 550,000 CGTs in September, taking up 25 percent of the world total and placing second.
September's global total amounting to 56 ships was down 57 percent from a year earlier.
In the first nine months of the year, South Korean shipyards clinched 13.22 million CGTs in new global orders, or 44 percent of the global total at 30.34 million CGTs that was down 32 percent from a year earlier.
South Korean shipbuilders' order backlog came to 36.06 million CGTs, ranking second in the world and accounting for 35 percent of the global total. China came first with 43.34 million CGTs, or 42 percent of the aggregate.
Meanwhile, Clarkson's Newbuilding Price Index, a barometer of price changes in newly built ships, stood at 162.27 in September, advancing for 21 months running, the data showed.
