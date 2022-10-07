Seoul shares nearly flat late Fri. morning
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks were nearly flat late Friday morning amid lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening and a subsequent global economic slowdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 0.45 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,238.31 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened markedly lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as investors await a jobs report for September due Friday (U.S. time), which would affect the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening to curb inflation.
But earlier losses were pared on individuals' buying of tech shares amid hopes for a recovery in the semiconductor industry cycle.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics grew 0.53 percent, though it reported about a 32 percent on-year decline in its preliminary third-quarter operating profit.
Battery maker LG Energy Solutions advanced 1.05 percent, and chip giant SK hynix increased 0.89 percent.
LG Chem added 1.20 percent, and Samsung SDI rose 0.51 percent.
But carmakers fell, with top automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia sinking 1.12 percent each.
Internet giant Naver skidded 2.99 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk, sank 5.84 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,409.05 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 6.65 won from the previous session's close.
