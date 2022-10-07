Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Thai foreign ministry

S. Korea, Thailand discuss bilateral ties, N. Korea in consultations

14:25 October 07, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Thailand have had working-level diplomatic consultations on bilateral relations and the North Korea issue, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Chun Young-hee, head of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, met with Arjaree Sriratanaban, who leads the Thai foreign ministry's East Asian affairs department, in Bangkok on Thursday.

Chun briefed the Thai side on Seoul's "audacious initiative" aimed at helping Pyongyang improve its economy in return for denuclearization steps and asked for Thailand's role in getting the North to return to dialogue for denuclearization.

Thailand has maintained formal diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1975.

Sriratanaban noted North Korea's recent missile provocations were negatively affecting the peace and stability of Asia, and promised to help bring Pyongyang back to diplomacy. The two sides also agreed to communicate closely on other regional and bilateral issues.

This photo provided by the South Korean foreign ministry on Oct. 7, 2022, shows Chun Young-hee (L), director general of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, and Arjaree Sriratanaban, head of the Thai foreign ministry's East Asian affairs department, in Bangkok a day earlier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK