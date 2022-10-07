N. Korea prints stamps marking legalization of new nuclear weapon use doctrine
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday unveiled a new set of postage stamps to commemorate the recent codification of its nuclear weapons policy amid heightened tensions on the peninsula.
The Korea Stamp Corp. published three stamps, one of which features a newspaper article introducing a new law adopted last month that allows the regime to launch an "automatic nuclear strike" if attacked.
The stamp included images of the North's intercontinental ballistic missiles, including the Hwasong-15 and Hwasong-17, and the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile on a transporter erector launcher, as well as what appears to be a Pukguksong-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile.
The North also released a stamp with a photo of its leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech in early September at the Supreme People's Assembly meeting, during which he vowed not to give up the country's nuclear weapons and accused the U.S. of seeking the collapse of his regime.
In another stamp, Pyongyang praised the country's strong defense and economy and stressed its determination to achieve the five-year economic development plan.
The North has test-fired a barrage of short-range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles since codifying its right to launch preemptive nuclear strikes last month. The new law on nuclear use publicly stated that leader Kim has "monolithic command" and "all decisive powers concerning nuclear weapons."
