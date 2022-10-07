Japanese director Miike says upcoming Disney+ series 'Connect' thought-provoking thriller

The story features the kidnapping of Ha Dong-soo (Jung Hae-in) by a gang of organ harvesters who remove one of his eyes, which is later transplanted it into the socket of a serial killer, Oh Jin-seop (Ko Kyung-po). Left alive, the one-eyed Dong-soo begins to experience visions of horrific crimes from Jin-seop's perspective and chases him to stop the killings.