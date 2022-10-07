Summary of inter-Korean news this week
Yoon refrains from commenting on possibility of scrapping inter-Korean military agreement
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he would not comment in advance on the possibility of scrapping an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement in the event North Korea goes ahead with another nuclear test.
Some members of the ruling party have argued the Sept. 19 agreement, signed after a 2018 summit between then President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, should be scrapped amid the North's increased missile testing in recent weeks.
S. Korea seeks to allow public access to N. Korean broadcasts to promote mutual understanding: minister
SEOUL -- The South Korean government will push for the lifting of a ban on public access to North Korean television and media channels, a top official on inter-Korean relations told lawmakers Friday.
The government will seek to "gradually" open the door for North Korean broadcasts, media and publications in an effort to promote mutual understanding between the two Koreas, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said in a report for a parliamentary audit session on his ministry's affairs.
(2nd LD) N. Korea responds to closing call via inter-Korean liaison line despite missile test
SEOUL -- Daily communications between the two Koreas via a cross-border liaison line resumed Tuesday following a temporary suspension, officials said, amid growing tensions over Pyongyang's intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launch earlier in the day.
The government earlier said North Korea did not respond to an opening call via the joint liaison hotline at 9 a.m. and it was trying to find out the reason amid the possibility of a technical problem.
