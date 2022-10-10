Hyundai Mobis, Swiss firm to promote in-vehicle infotainment system
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's leading auto parts maker, said Monday it will promote an advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system jointly developed with a Swiss company for next-generation vehicles.
Hyundai Mobis and Luxoft are "at the final stage" of developing the IVI platform for future vehicles and will introduce it at the International Suppliers Fair to be held in Germany on Oct. 11, Hyundai Mobis said in a statement.
The two companies' IVI platform, named Mobis Infotainment System (MIS), can fully control six displays -- digital cluster, augmented reality heads-up display, center stack display and three displays for passenger seats -- the statement said.
Hyundai Mobis said it will promote the MIS platform in global markets and seek opportunities to sell it to multinational carmakers.
Hyundai Mobis is a core affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which also has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing. Hyundai Mobis owns a 21.43 percent stake in Hyundai Motor.
In the January-June period, the company obtained $2.57 billion worth of parts orders from global carmakers, except for its captive buyers Hyundai Motor and Kia.
Hyundai Mobis earns about 90 percent of its sales from Hyundai Motor and Kia, with 10 percent coming from other carmakers.

