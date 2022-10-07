Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #National Assembly speaker

Nat'l Assembly speaker to go on 3-nation trip to Africa, Middle East

16:14 October 07, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo will leave for Ethiopia this weekend, kicking off a three-nation trip to Africa and the Middle East, Kim's office said Friday.

Kim will first visit Ethiopia on Sunday to meet with Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, head to Rwanda on Tuesday to attend a general meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and travel to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Kim plans to meet with the countries' parliamentary leaders to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and discuss cooperation in various matters, including energy, health and environment.

This Sept. 29, 2022, file photo shows National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo giving a speech at a special meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK