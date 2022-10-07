LG Energy Solution shifts to operating profit in Q3
16:30 October 07, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Friday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 521.9 billion won (US$369.5 million), turning from a loss of 372.8 billion won a year earlier.
Sales increased 89.9 percent to 7.64 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 13.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
