Kia Tigers reach 1st KBO postseason in 4 years
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- For the first time since 2018, the Kia Tigers are going to the postseason in South Korean baseball.
The Tigers locked down the fifth and final playoff spot in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Friday, thanks to their 11-1 victory over the KT Wiz at home, Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southern city of Gwangju.
The Tigers improved to 70-72-1 (wins-losses-ties) with one more game left Saturday. The NC Dinos had been trying to chase down the Tigers in recent weeks, but their playoff dreams ended in a 7-2 loss to the LG Twins on Friday.
The Dinos fell to 66-73-3 and cannot catch the Tigers even if they win their remaining two games.
In Gwangju, Hwang Dae-in broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Tigers, who tacked on a run each in the fifth and the sixth. Three runs each in the seventh and eighth completed the rout.
All five playoff-bound teams have been determined, though the Wiz and the Kiwoom Heroes are still battling for No. 3 seed.
The SSG Landers clinched the best regular season record Tuesday and will advance directly to the Korean Series, scheduled to begin Oct. 31.
As the No. 2 seed, the Twins have a bye to the second round of the postseason, which is set to start Oct. 23. Whoever finishes third in the regular season will go straight to the first round, starting Oct. 15.
The fourth-ranked team will host the Tigers in the wild card series. The higher-seeded team only needs to win or tie one game out of a maximum two opportunities, while the lower-seeded Tigers must win two straight games to advance.
If the No. 4 seed wins the first wild card game next Wednesday, then it will go on to play the No. 3 seed in the first round.
If the Tigers win the first wild card contest, then the second game will be played next Thursday.
The Wiz are clinging to third place at 78-61-2 with three games left. They have a makeup game scheduled Sunday and Monday.
The Heroes, .001 point back of the Wiz in winning percentage at 79-62-2, will play their final game of the season Saturday.
