Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 October 08, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/11 Cloudy 20

Incheon 20/11 Cloudy 20

Suwon 21/11 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 22/10 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 22/10 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/08 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 18/11 Rain 30

Jeonju 22/10 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 23/12 Cloudy 30

Jeju 21/16 Rain 60

Daegu 21/10 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/14 Sunny 10

(END)

