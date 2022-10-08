Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 October 08, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/11 Cloudy 20
Incheon 20/11 Cloudy 20
Suwon 21/11 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 22/10 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 22/10 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/08 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 18/11 Rain 30
Jeonju 22/10 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 23/12 Cloudy 30
Jeju 21/16 Rain 60
Daegu 21/10 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/14 Sunny 10
