Korean-language dailies

-- Korea, Japan put aside historic feud, stick together in drills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Samsung's Q3 operating profit plunges 32 pct; Seoul's current account swings to reds (Kookmin Daily)

-- Economy, chipmakers struggle; Samsung's Q3 operating profit dips 32 pct (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's current account turns to deficit for first time in 4 months (Segye Times)

-- Lee criticizes military ties with Japan over Seoul-Washington-Tokyo joint drills (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Current account worsens to 3.05 bln-won deficit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- The Standard Korean Language Dictionary (Hankyoreh)

-- Current account deficit, Samsung's earning shock strike on single day (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Economy-driving chipmaker enters hungry winter; Q3 operating profit nose-dives 32 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'No recession, no inflation control': Fed (Korea Economic Daily)

