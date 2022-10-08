Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Korea, Japan put aside historic feud, stick together in drills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Samsung's Q3 operating profit plunges 32 pct; Seoul's current account swings to reds (Kookmin Daily)
-- Economy, chipmakers struggle; Samsung's Q3 operating profit dips 32 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's current account turns to deficit for first time in 4 months (Segye Times)
-- Lee criticizes military ties with Japan over Seoul-Washington-Tokyo joint drills (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Current account worsens to 3.05 bln-won deficit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- The Standard Korean Language Dictionary (Hankyoreh)
-- Current account deficit, Samsung's earning shock strike on single day (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Economy-driving chipmaker enters hungry winter; Q3 operating profit nose-dives 32 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'No recession, no inflation control': Fed (Korea Economic Daily)
