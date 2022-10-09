N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, the South Korean military said, after Seoul and Washington wrapped up a naval exercise, involving a U.S. aircraft carrier, the previous day.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, the seventh such provocation in two weeks. It did not provide other details.
The South and the United States concluded the two-day exercise, involving the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan carrier, on Saturday, following their trilateral drills with Japan on Thursday.
The previous day, the North's National Aviation Administration (NAA) said Pyongyang's missile test is a "self-defensive" against what it sees as U.S. military threats.
