N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA

06:39 October 10, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected the military training of tactical nuclear weapon units, the country's state media said Monday.

Kim made a "field guidance" to the drills that were conducted from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, while the United States and South Korea were staging a large-scale combined naval exercise in the East Sea involving an aircraft carrier, an Aegis destroyer and a nuclear-powered submarine, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim was quoted as saying that he feels no need to have dialogue with enemies and there is nothing to talk with them.

North Korea has ratcheted up tensions on the peninsula with a string of weapons tests, including the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan last week.

