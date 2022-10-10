(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 10)

To make matters worse, the U.S. government has effectively prohibited the export of its technology and equipment to Chinese companies producing 18-nano or lower DRAMs and 128-layer or higher NAND flash products. The measure puts the domestic industry on alert. Washington said it would allow exports to other foreign companies, such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, through separate reviews. However, Korean companies cannot rule out technology leaks and delayed screening in the review process. The increasing industrial uncertainty could also lead to setbacks in their business in China.