Season's 1st snow falls on Mount Seorak, Gwangdeok
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The first snow of the season fell on portions of Mount Seorak and Gwangdeok in South Korea's northeastern region on Monday, nine days earlier than last year, the state weather agency said.
Flakes were seen falling on Mount Seorak at about 11 a.m. while the first snow was also witnessed on Mount Gwangdeok early in the morning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The season's first snow event came nine days earlier than last year's at Jungcheong Shelter of Mount Seorak, 1,676 meters above sea level, the KMA said.
Meanwhile, Seoul recorded the morning low at 9.3 C, the lowest since the fall season began.
The morning lows for Incheon, west of Seoul, and Suwon, south of the capital, were recorded at 9 C and 8.9 C, respectively.
