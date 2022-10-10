Military reports 111 more COVID-19 cases
14:51 October 10, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 111 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 281,103, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 71 from the Army, 22 from the Air Force, nine from the Navy and six from units under the direct control of the ministry. There were also two from the Marine Corps and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 1,327 military personnel are under treatment.
