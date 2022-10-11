(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 11)

What's worrisome is that the North is in the process of developing and deploying smaller tactical nuclear warheads for battlefield use which are designed for use on short-range ballistic missiles. Such warheads pose serious security threats to the South as they can hit virtually any target on the southern part of the peninsula. Pyongyang also raised concerns by test-firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a reservoir, an apparent move to evade the missile defense network of the South's military and the U.S. Forces Korea. Besides, the North flew more than 150 warplanes in formation simultaneously in a large-scale air-attack drill Saturday. It was unprecedented for the North to stage such a drill.