Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea raises tension by disclosing tactical nuclear weapon drills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rival parties make populist agenda pitch (Kookmin Daily)
-- Witnesses summoned to parliamentary audits wait for 3 hours and 40 minutes on average to speak a few words (Donga Ilbo)
-- Putin's bloody revenge hits Ukrainian citizens (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un inspects tactical nuclear missile drills targeted at S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea threatens with tactical nuclear weapons (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea ups nuclear threat; Kim Jong-un says he won't talk (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Jong-un's gamble with tactical nuclear weapons, SLBMs at reservoir (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. dollar remains superstrong ahead of G-20 meeting (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Monthly rent tops 'jeonse' in housing market; annual transactions surpass 1 mln (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'I won't discuss my nuclear weapons with anyone': Kim (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un rejects dialogue, vows to bolster nuclear war capabilities (Korea Herald)
-- Danish adoptees demand gov't to probe dark past of exporting babies (Korea Times)
