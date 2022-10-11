Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #North Korea

Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons

08:59 October 11, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons.

Yoon's comment comes as the North has ratcheted up tensions with a series of provocative missile launches, including what it says were exercises on loading them with tactical nuclear weapons.

"North Korea is advancing its nuclear development and threatening not only the Republic of Korea but the world," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work. "I believe it has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons."

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK