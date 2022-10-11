Exports down 20.2 pct during first 10 days of October
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports slipped 20.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of October due mainly to sluggish overseas sales of chips, data showed Tuesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$11.8 billion in the Oct. 1-10 period, compared with $14.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports also went down 11.3 percent on-year to $15.6 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.8 billion.
Outbound shipments of chips moved down 20.6 percent, while those of automobiles moved up 5.4 percent over the period, the data added.
The country's exports, meanwhile, rose 2.8 percent on-year in September, but South Korea suffered a trade deficit for the sixth consecutive month on high global energy prices.
