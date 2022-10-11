BOK chief to leave for Washington to attend IMF, WB, G-20 meetings
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the Bank of Korea (BOK) will leave for the United States this week to attend meetings of financial and economic policymakers and discuss latest global economic conditions, his office said Tuesday.
BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will depart for Washington on Wednesday to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, as well as gatherings of financial chiefs and top central bankers of the Group of 20 countries, according to the BOK.
He and other policymakers will discuss latest global economic situations and cooperation on the global financial safety net, along with ways to beef up financial market resilience and toughen regulatory regimes on cryptocurrencies.
Also among agenda items will be global cooperation to deal with growing risks from inflation, amplified volatility in financial markets and mounting geopolitical uncertainty, the BOK said.
On Saturday, Rhee plans to deliver a lecture on South Korea's monetary policy amid global tightening at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, it added.
He is to return home on Monday.
