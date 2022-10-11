Seoul shares trade sharply lower late morning on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply lower late Tuesday morning as investors unloaded tech, auto and other issues amid worries that monetary tightening and geopolitical risks could tip the global economy into a recession.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 54.07 points, or 2.42 percent, to 2,178.77 as of 11:20 a.m.
Most shares opened sharply lower, with tech and auto issues suffering heavy downswings.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics tumbled 3.38 percent, and chip giant SK hynix shed 1.43 percent.
The fall came amid recent selling of U.S. semiconductor stocks following Washington's export controls to limit China's access to U.S. chip technology and chipmaking equipment.
Carmakers also traded lower, with top automaker Hyundai Motor sinking 4.56 percent and its affiliate Kia falling 5.21 percent, amid mounting concerns that their competitiveness could be seriously hurt by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside the U.S. from tax incentives.
Major chemical firm LG Chem went down 0.17 percent, and internet giant Naver skidded 1.88 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solutions was among the few gainers by advancing 1.45 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,434 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 21.6 won from the previous session's close.
