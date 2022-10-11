KBO's Bears part ways with manager Kim Tae-hyoung

In addition to the Bears' job, there are two managerial vacancies in the KBO at the moment, with the NC Dinos and the Samsung Lions having finished their seasons with interim skippers. Three managers -- Kim Won-hyong of the SSG Landers, Ryu Ji-hyun of the LG Twins and Hong Won-ki of the Kiwoom Heroes -- are in the last years of their contracts, though all three of them will be playing in the postseason this month and could stay put on new deals.