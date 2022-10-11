BAT Rothmans says its glo e-cigarettes are less harmful, doubles growth in Korean market
By Kang Jae-eun
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- BAT Rothmans, the Korean arm of British American Tobacco, claimed Tuesday its tobacco heating device glo can reduce health risks of traditional cigarettes in a move to convince lawmakers and the public to ease regulations on e-cigarettes.
Glo is a tobacco heating product brand produced by British American Tobacco (BAT). The series has been sold in South Korea since 2017 on top of its traditional cigarette products.
The study, which was published in the medical journal "Internal and Emergency Medicine," compared the health effects of glo against traditional cigarettes among 500 British adults aged between 23 and 55 over a one-year period.
According to the study, aerosol produced from glo had 90 to 95 percent less toxicant compared with smoke from traditional cigarettes.
Toxic compounds produced by burning tobacco were either not detected or significantly reduced through the glo device, the company added.
"This real-world study allows us to assess the changes that adult smokers switching exclusively to glo experience. It reinforces glo's potential as a reduced-risk product," Sharon Goodall, BAT's head of regulatory science, said at the news conference.
The study results come amid growing calls from the Korean government to increase regulations on e-cigarettes.
In September, the health ministry pointed out that heatable e-cigarettes should go under tighter regulations, citing a growing number of teenage users of such products in the country.
South Korea has been seeing growth in the non-combustible tobacco smoking population.
According to the latest government data, 210 million packs of heatable e-cigarettes were sold in the first half of 2021, up 16.2 percent from the same period a year earlier. The category's share in Korea's entire tobacco market has also increased to 12.4 percent in 2021 from 2.2 percent in 2017.
The country is a key market for the British tobacco maker as well, with the market share of glo growing twofold in the past two years.
"Our local share has grown greatly since the launch of our heat-not-burn glo pro in 2019. Glo's share in the non-combustible tobacco market has doubled from two years ago," BAT's Country Manager Kim Eun-ji said at the news conference.
BAT's share in Korea's non-combustible tobacco market has grown from 6.04 percent in 2017 to around 12 percent in June 2022, said Kim.
In line with such a trend, BAT, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes, has invested over 700 billion won in Korea, which includes a factory in Sacheon, 440 kilometers south of Seoul, which has served as a core export base of BAT since 2002.
"We are aware that the industry's position is different from that of the health ministry. If we continue to push with more 'data-driven' (ways of) communication, we think it will create momentum (that can push) the government to take a step forward, but it will take time," Kim said.
BAT is the third-largest player in the Korean market for non-combustible tobacco products. The front-runner is KT&G, which accounts for 47 percent of the local market as of June.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)