S. Korea, Pakistan hold high-level talks on defense cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and Pakistan held talks in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry and other areas, Seoul's defense ministry said.
During the talks, Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his Pakistani counterpart, Hamood Uz Zaman, agreed on the need to expand cooperation in peacekeeping operations, military training exchanges and other areas, according to the ministry.
To that end, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defense cooperation.
Shin expressed "serious" concerns over a recent series of North Korean missile launches and explained Seoul's push for the "audacious" initiative designed to help the North improve its economy in return for its denuclearization steps.
In turn, Hamood said Pakistan would continue to support Seoul's efforts to pursue peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.
Hamood has been on a Northeast Asia tour. Following his two-day stay here, he left for Japan.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)