Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea Pakistan talks

S. Korea, Pakistan hold high-level talks on defense cooperation

15:10 October 11, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and Pakistan held talks in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry and other areas, Seoul's defense ministry said.

During the talks, Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his Pakistani counterpart, Hamood Uz Zaman, agreed on the need to expand cooperation in peacekeeping operations, military training exchanges and other areas, according to the ministry.

To that end, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defense cooperation.

Shin expressed "serious" concerns over a recent series of North Korean missile launches and explained Seoul's push for the "audacious" initiative designed to help the North improve its economy in return for its denuclearization steps.

In turn, Hamood said Pakistan would continue to support Seoul's efforts to pursue peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.

Hamood has been on a Northeast Asia tour. Following his two-day stay here, he left for Japan.

This file photo, taken on July 29, 2022, shows Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul speaking during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK