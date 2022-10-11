S. Korea expresses strong regret over Russia's recent missile strikes on Ukraine
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government voiced strong regret Tuesday over a barrage of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv that killed several civilians earlier this week.
On Monday, Russia shelled multiple cities in Ukraine, including the capital city, leaving at least 11 dead and dozens injured, according to news reports.
"We strongly condemn Russia's armed invasion against Ukraine as a violation of the principles of the UN Charter and reaffirm our stance that the use of force that causes innocent casualties cannot be justified under any circumstances," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told a press briefing.
No casualties of Korean nationals have been reported from Monday's missile attack as of now, he added.
The ministry said it is working around the clock in close coordination with the South Korean embassy in Kyiv to monitor the situation and to protect Korean citizens living in Ukraine. Around 40 South Korean nationals are known to be currently in the eastern European country.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)