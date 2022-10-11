Presidential office sees possibility of localized provocation by N. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office believes North Korea could carry out a localized provocation similar to the 2010 shelling of a border island and is taking steps to prepare, officials said Tuesday.
A senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency the North has a track record of staging surprise attacks, such as when it shelled Yeonpyeong Island in November 2010 and killed four South Koreans, including two civilians.
"We're seriously taking into consideration surprise provocations other than an intercontinental ballistic missile launch or a nuclear test," the senior official said. "We have to check our readiness posture in that regard and are establishing that posture in practice."
Another official also said the possibility of a conventional provocation cannot be ruled out.
Last week, the presidential National Security Council also mentioned the possibility of a localized provocation when it issued a statement after an emergency meeting convened to discuss a North Korean missile launch.
In the statement, the council said council members agreed to "make thorough preparations against the possibility of any form of additional provocation by North Korea, including a localized provocation."
Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned that North Korea will be met with a "resolute" and "overwhelming" response in the event it attempts to use nuclear weapons.
