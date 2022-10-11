Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Presidential office sees possibility of localized provocation by N. Korea
SEOUL -- The presidential office believes North Korea could carry out a localized provocation similar to the 2010 shelling of a border island and is taking steps to prepare, officials said Tuesday.
A senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency the North has a track record of staging surprise attacks, such as when it shelled Yeonpyeong Island in November 2010 and killed four South Koreans, including two civilians.
-----------------
Yoon says he will allow scholastic performance test for all schools
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday he will allow all schools to participate in a national scholastic performance test amid a sharp increase in underperforming teenagers.
Yoon made the remark at a Cabinet meeting, citing an increase of over 40 percent in the number of high school students who failed to meet standards in math and English last year compared with 2017.
-----------------
Coldest day of the season occurs nationwide
SEOUL -- South Korea witnessed the coldest day of the season on Tuesday with the morning low falling to 7.4 C in Seoul, the state weather agency said.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), early winter weather occurred across the country under the influence of high pressure and influx of cold air from the northwest.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency tumbles amid global tightening, rising geopolitical risks
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency fell sharply on Tuesday amid growing worries over aggressive monetary tightening in the United States and rising geopolitical risks linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The local currency closed at 1,435.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 22.8 won from the previous session's close. The won fell to as low as 1,438.1 at one point.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares tumble 1.83 pct amid tightening woes, geopolitical risks
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks tumbled nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as investors sold off tech, auto and other stocks amid concerns that monetary tightening and geopolitical risks could tip the global economy into a recession. The Korean won also ended sharply lower against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 40.77 points, or 1.83 percent, to end at 2,192.07.
-----------------
S. Korea to double flights on Gimpo-Haneda route
SEOUL -- South Korea will double the number of flights on the Gimpo-Haneda route late this month as Japan resumed visa-free travel for visitors, the transport ministry said Tuesday.
The government will have carriers provide 56 flights per week on the Haneda route from the existing 28 starting Oct. 30, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
SEOUL -- Nothing is wrong with holding joint military exercises with Japan to cope with the common threat of North Korea, a presidential spokesperson said Tuesday, rejecting opposition criticism that such drills could lead to the stationing of Japanese troops in South Korea.
Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, has been voicing such concerns while denouncing trilateral naval exercises, which South Korea held with the United States and Japan in the East Sea last week, as a move legitimizing Japan's Self-Defense Forces as a regular military.
-----------------
S. Korea expresses strong regret over Russia's recent missile strikes on Ukraine
SEOUL -- The South Korean government voiced strong regret Tuesday over a barrage of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv that killed several civilians earlier this week.
On Monday, Russia shelled multiple cities in Ukraine, including the capital city, leaving at least 11 dead and dozens injured, according to news reports.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level consultations on wartime forced labor
SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan held working-level diplomatic consultations Tuesday on their protracted row over wartime forced labor and other bilateral issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Lee Sang-ryol, the ministry's director general for Asia and Pacific affairs, held consultations with his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, at the Seoul foreign ministry in Seoul. The meeting lasted for about two hours.
-----------------
SK Innovation to invest 5 tln won for net-zero project at its flagship Ulsan complex
ULSAN -- SK Innovation Co., South Korea's largest oil refinery, said Tuesday it will invest 5 trillion won (US$3.54 billion) into its flagship Ulsan industrial complex to transform its fossil fuel energy-oriented business to a green energy and material company by 2027.
"After building South Korea's first refinery plant in Ulsan, SK Innovation grew to a comprehensive energy and chemicals company," said Yoo Jae-young, in charge of the Ulsan industrial complex, or Ulsan CLX, the company's flagship refining factory site in the southeastern port city.
-----------------
(LEAD) KBO's Bears part ways with manager Kim Tae-hyoung
SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball club Doosan Bears announced Tuesday they will not bring back manager Kim Tae-hyoung, ending an eight-year relationship with the most successful skipper in franchise history.
Kim, 55, led the Bears to three Korean Series titles during his tenure: 2015, 2016 and 2019. With Kim at the helm, the Bears reached the championship round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in each of his first seven seasons, from 2015 to 2021, before missing the postseason altogether this year. Kim is the first manager ever to make it to the Korean Series in seven consecutive years.
(END)