(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 12)

Domestic chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, may be affected by the U.S. move, although its impact is considered limited. They will be required to receive permission from the U.S. to sell semiconductor equipment or chip products. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is downplaying the impact, saying that consultations with the U.S. were made in advance to protect the companies' interests. Yet it is not proper to be too optimistic.