Wednesday's weather forecast
09:02 October 12, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/09 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/06 Sunny 0
Cheongju 22/07 Sunny 0
Daejeon 22/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 21/05 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/09 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/06 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/14 Cloudy 20
Daegu 22/07 Cloudy 20
Busan 23/12 Cloudy 10
