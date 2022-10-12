Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in October

Consumer price inflation has remained high in the mid- to upper-5 percent range due to the accelerating price increases in personal services and processed food products, although increases in the prices of petroleum products have moderated. Core inflation (excluding changes in food and energy prices from the CPI) and the inflation expectations of the general public have stayed high in the 4 percent range. Looking ahead, it is forecast that consumer price inflation will remain high in the 5-6 percent range for a considerable time as the impact of the rising Korean won to U.S. dollar exchange rate acts as additional inflationary pressure. Consumer price inflation will be generally consistent with the August forecast of 5.2 percent in 2022 and 3.7 percent in 2023, but upside risks are judged to be high due to the rising Korean won to U.S. dollar exchange rate and production cuts by major oil-producing countries, despite downward pressures from the economic slowdown.