NC Dinos remove interim tag on manager Kang In-kwon

11:15 October 12, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club NC Dinos announced Wednesday they have removed the interim tag on manager Kang In-kwon.

The Dinos rewarded Kang with a three-year contract worth 1 billion won (US$697,200) after the former bench coach dragged the struggling club to the verge of a postseason berth.

Kang, 50, stepped into the interim role on May 11, after manager Lee Dong-wook was fired with the Dinos in last place at 9-24 (wins-losses).

In this file photo from June 22, 2022, NC Dinos interim manager Kang In-kwon speaks to reporters in the dugout at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of Seoul, before a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the KT Wiz. (Yonhap)

On Kang's watch, the Dinos went 58-50-3 (wins-losses-ties) for a .537 winning percentage, the fifth-best record in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in that span.

The Dinos fell two games shy of the fifth and final postseason ticket at 67-74-3.

Kang, a former catcher, has previously been a coach with the Doosan Bears and the Hanwha Eagles. He had been the Dinos' bench coach since 2020.

NC Dinos players celebrate their 2-0 victory over the LG Twins in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

