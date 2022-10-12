NC Dinos remove interim tag on manager Kang In-kwon
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club NC Dinos announced Wednesday they have removed the interim tag on manager Kang In-kwon.
The Dinos rewarded Kang with a three-year contract worth 1 billion won (US$697,200) after the former bench coach dragged the struggling club to the verge of a postseason berth.
Kang, 50, stepped into the interim role on May 11, after manager Lee Dong-wook was fired with the Dinos in last place at 9-24 (wins-losses).
On Kang's watch, the Dinos went 58-50-3 (wins-losses-ties) for a .537 winning percentage, the fifth-best record in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in that span.
The Dinos fell two games shy of the fifth and final postseason ticket at 67-74-3.
Kang, a former catcher, has previously been a coach with the Doosan Bears and the Hanwha Eagles. He had been the Dinos' bench coach since 2020.
