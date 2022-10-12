Seoul shares trade lower late Wed. morning as BOK delivers big-step rate hike
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning amid mounting recession woes following the Bank of Korea's big-step rate hike to quell high inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 9.76 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,183.31 as of 11:20 a.m.
Earlier in the day, the central bank raised its policy rate to 3 percent from 2.5 percent at a rate-setting meeting, in its fifth straight rate increase and the second big-step rise since the first-ever 50 basis-point hike in July.
Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed ahead of several key inflation reports out later in the week, with the S&P 500 slipping 0.65 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.12 percent. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.1 percent, hitting the lowest point since July 2020.
In Seoul, most shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.18 percent, and chip giant SK hynix gained 1.88 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor sank 0.6 percent while its affiliate Kia gained 0.59 percent.
Major chemical firm LG Chem went down 2.85 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solutions lost 3.82 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,435 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
