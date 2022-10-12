SK hynix exempted from U.S. export controls for 1 year
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said Wednesday it has been temporarily exempted from the United States' export control measures and is allowed to continue normal production activities in China for one year.
The U.S. Department of Commerce allowed the chipmaker and its business partners to "engage in activities necessary to maintain current production of integrated circuits in China for one year without further licensing requirements," the company said in a statement.
The company's discussions with the U.S. government "led to an approval to supply equipment and items needed for development and production of DRAM semiconductors in Chinese facilities without additional licensing requirements," it said.
Last week, the Joe Biden administration announced a set of measures that restrict some exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to companies in China, in an intensifying rivalry between the two nations.
SK hynix currently operates multiple plants in China, including one in the eastern city of Wuxi.
Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, is also said to have been given the same temporary exemption, according to sources.
Samsung was not immediately available for comment.
