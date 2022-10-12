Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) BOK delivers another big-step rate hike, says more increases warranted
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank delivered another big-step rate hike Wednesday as it is striving to bring inflation under control despite worries that it could excessively slow down economic growth.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said that it sees "continued rate hikes" as "warranted" as inflation pressure remains high due in part to the local currency's slide against the U.S. dollar that could increase import prices.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea despite Kim remarks: NSC spokesperson
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to remain open to dialogue with North Korea without any preconditions, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) said Tuesday.
The remark comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country feels no need for dialogue with the U.S. or South Korea.
-----------------
S. Korea, Chile agree to resume FTA upgrade talks this year
SANTIAGO -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday and agreed to resume negotiations this year to upgrade a bilateral free trade agreement that went into effect in 2004.
They also agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership as the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) With tech prowess, SK Nexilis sets eyes on global expansion in battery foil making
JEONGEUP, South Korea -- Thin layers of orange-red copper films were instantly coated on the surfaces of large titanium drums rolling slowly in electrically charged water tanks in the fifth factory of SK Nexilis Co.
The process, called electroplating, is a critical part determining the quality of the copper foil, a core component in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).
-----------------
SK hynix exempted from U.S. export controls for 1 year
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said Wednesday it has been temporarily exempted from the United States' export control measures and is allowed to continue normal production activities in China for one year.
The U.S. Department of Commerce allowed the chipmaker and its business partners to "engage in activities necessary to maintain current production of integrated circuits in China for one year without further licensing requirements," the company said in a statement.
-----------------
Ruling party chief calls for scrapping inter-Korean denuclearization deal in event of nuclear test
SEOUL -- Ruling party leader Chung Jin-suk called Wednesday for scrapping a 1991 inter-Korean declaration on denuclearization and a military tension reduction deal with North Korea in the event Pyongyang carries out its seventh nuclear test.
The appeal came two days after the North said it carried out military drills involving units operating "tactical nukes," including simulating nuclear missile strikes on South Korean airports and firing a nuclear-capable missile from under a reservoir.
-----------------
SK On inks long-term lithium supply deal with Australian miner
SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker SK On Co. said Wednesday it has signed a long-term supply agreement for high-purity lithium with an Australian resources developer.
Under the agreement signed with Lake Resources on Tuesday, SK On will be provided with 230,000 tons of lithium, a key raw material used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, for 10 years starting in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Seoul-based company said in a release.
